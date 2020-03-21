La Bayou Crawfish brings seafood and more to Orlando

A new Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood dishes and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called La Bayou Crawfish, is located at 5040 W. Colonial Drive.

La Bayou Crawfish offers Cajun-style seafood dishes, and it specializes in crab, mussel shrimp and live crawfish boils. You'll also find po' boy sandwiches, fried seafood platters, raw oysters and fried rice on the menu. The bar serves beer, wine and fresh fruit lemonades.

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, La Bayou Crawfish is off to a good start.

Bella H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 16, wrote, "This is best live crawfish ever. The sauce was very tasty, the crawfish was so fresh," and Joshua T. wrote, "This is a real deal Cajun seafood boil restaurant."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Bayou Crawfish is open from 3–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 3–10 p.m. on Friday, and noon–10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

