Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Listed at $2,110/month, this 994-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 646 W. Smith St.

The unit offers a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 990 Warehouse Road. It's listed for $2,120/month for its 1,285 square feet.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, garage parking and a gym. In the unit, expect to see a balcony, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

6818 Slaven Drive, Orange (Florida Center)

Listed at $2,150/month, this 1,668-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode is located at 6818 Slaven Drive, Orange.

The building has on-site management. You can also expect to find both air conditioning and central heating in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

100 W. Grant St. (South Orange)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 100 W. Grant St. It's listed for $2,151/month for its 1,457 square feet.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

125 E. Pine St. (Central Business District)

Finally, here's a 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 125 E. Pine St. that's going for $2,163/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a gym. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

