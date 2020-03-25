The 4 best skin care spots in Orlando

Searching for the best skincare options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top skincare spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for skincare.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and small business local advertising solutions. Estimated daily customers at Orlando-area health and beauty businesses grew to 11 per business in March of last year, 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Mosaic Hair Studio & Blowout Bar

First on the list is Mosaic Hair Studio & Blowout Bar. Located at 541 Virginia Drive in Lake Formosa, the blow-dry and blow out, massage and skincare spot is the highest-rated skincare spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 293 reviews on Yelp.

2. Refresh at Mosaic Hair Studio

Next up is Lake Formosa's Refresh at Mosaic Hair Studio, situated at 537 Virginia Drive. With five stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp, the day spa and skincare and massage spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Salt Room

The Salt Room, located at 508 N. Mills Ave., Suite C, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the massage, skincare and acupuncture spot 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews.

4. Skin Studio

Skin Studio, a skincare, waxing and massage therapist spot in Baldwin Park, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1324B Lake Baldwin Lane to see for yourself.

