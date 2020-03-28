Orlando's top 4 grocery stores, ranked

Looking to visit the top grocery stores around?

Spring is the top season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses benefit from free advertising. Daily spending at Orlando-area food and beverage shops rose to $47,394 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Freshfields Farm

Photo: Kaming L./Yelp

First on the list is Freshfields Farm. Located at 400 E. Compton St., the meat shop and grocery store, which offers fruits, veggies and more, is the highest-rated grocery store in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 346 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lotte Plaza Market

Photo: wendy c./Yelp

Next up is Lotte Plaza Market, situated at 3191 W. Colonial Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp, the food court and international grocery store has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Bulk Nation

Photo: rachael j./Yelp

Colonial Town Center's Bulk Nation, located at 2752 E. Colonial Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store four stars out of 51 reviews.

4. The Fresh Market

Photo: dawn a./Yelp

A member of the chain The Fresh Market, a grocery store and deli that offers coffee, tea and more in Lake Formosa, is another go-to, with four stars out of 96 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1500 N. Mills Ave. to see for yourself.

