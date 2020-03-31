Here are Orlando's top 4 yoga spots

In search of a new favorite yoga spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for yoga.

People in the Orlando area historically spend more in April at health and beauty businesses than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Daily transactions at Orlando-area health and beauty businesses grew to 1,237 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to May with an average of 1,285, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Warrior One

Photo: laurie b./Yelp

First on the list is Warrior One. Located at 2822 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park, the meditation center, yoga and massage spot is the highest-rated yoga spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp.

2. Elevate Yoga Center

Photo: wendy C./Yelp

Next up is the Elevate Yoga Center, situated at 3150 S. Orange Ave. With five stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp, the yoga, Pilates and massage therapist spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Inspirit Yoga Studio

Photo: inspirit yoga studio/Yelp

The Inspirit Yoga Studio, located at 7575 Kingspointe Parkway, Suite #21, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga, massage and Pilates spot five stars out of 20 reviews.

4. Live Oak Yoga & Massage

Photo: live oak yoga & massage/Yelp

Live Oak Yoga & Massage, a meditation center and massage and yoga spot, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2901 Curry Ford Road, Suite #2, to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.