Orlando's top 4 shoe stores, ranked

1. Track Shack

First on the list is Track Shack. Located at 1104 N. Mills Ave., the shoe store, which offers sporting goods and more, is the highest-rated shoe store in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nike Clearance Store

Next up is Nike Clearance Store, an outpost of the chain, situated at 5209 International Drive, Suite A-C. With 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, the shoe store, outlet store and sportswear spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Allen Edmonds Shoe Company

Check out this member of the chain Allen Edmonds Shoe Company, which has earned five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the shoe store at 4200 Conroy Road.

4. DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Finally, there's an outpost of the chain DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, a Millenia favorite with four stars out of 28 reviews. Stop by 4021 Conroy Road to hit up the shoe store the next time you're looking for the perfect pair.

