These YouTube tutorials might help with cutting your own hair

Snip, snip, it’s time to learn how to cut your own hair.

With hair salons and barbershops shut down in many states across America during the pandemic, many people are looking for ways on how they still have a fresh haircut without leaving home.

Thankfully for the internet, beauty influencers are stepping up to show people how to give themselves a decent haircut without looking like you got attacked by a rogue weed whacker.

Do-it-yourself haircut tutorials have been on YouTube for years, but now, more than ever, people are looking for fresh content to help them feel a little bit more themselves during this unsettling time period.

Here are a few different videos, if you’re brave enough to attempt something like this.

Short hair:

Long hair: