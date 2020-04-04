Orlando's top 4 sports bars to visit now

Looking to try the top sports bars around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sports bars in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Orlando-area consumers historically spend more in the spring at bars and lounges than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Daily spending at Orlando-area bars and lounges rose to $19,620 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. NBC Sports Grill & Brew

First on the list is NBC Sports Grill & Brew. Located at 6000 Universal Blvd., the sports bar and traditional American spot is the highest-rated sports bar in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 879 reviews on Yelp.

2. Piper's Bar & Grill

Next is Piper's Bar & Grill, situated at 4544 Curry Ford Road. With four stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and pub, which offers burgers and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Rock & Brews

Rock & Brews, located at 6897 S. Semoran Blvd. in the Lee Vista Promenade, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and New American spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 490 reviews.

4. The Hideaway Bar

The Hideaway Bar, a dive bar and sports bar that offers burgers and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 165 Yelp reviews. Head over to 516 Virginia Drive to see for yourself.

