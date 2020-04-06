Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3245 N. Orange Ave. (Orwin Manor)

Listed at $1,915/month, this 1,572-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 3245 N. Orange Ave.

The residence comes with hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking and additional storage space. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9300 Northlake Parkway (Northlake Park at Lake Nona)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment situated at 9300 Northlake Parkway. It's listed for $1,917/month for its 1,480 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking. In the unit, expect to see a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

612 Stetson St. (College Park)

Next, check out this 1,450-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 612 Stetson St. It's listed for $1,950/month.

The building features garage parking. Also, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a deck and a ceiling fan in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

8574 Leatherleaf Lane (Lake Nona Central)

Located at 8574 Leatherleaf Lane, here's a 1,810-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit that's also listed for $1,950/month.

The residence has a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a gym, garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Listed at $1,975/month, this 1,211-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3670 Maguire Blvd.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

