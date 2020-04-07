Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7010 Lake Nona Blvd. (Lake Nona South)

Listed at $1,603/month, this 872-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7010 Lake Nona Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2933 E. Colonial Drive (Colonial Town Center)

Here's a 1,101-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2933 E. Colonial Drive that's going for $1,620/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts garage parking and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

2217 Edgewater Drive (College Park)

Next, check out this 656-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 2217 Edgewater Drive. It's also listed for $1,620/month.

The building boasts a gym and a swimming pool. You can also expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

6593 Queens Borough Ave.

Listed at $1,625/month, this 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 6593 Queens Borough Ave.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the residence, you can anticipate carpeted floors. Pets are not welcome. Be prepared for a $100 administrative fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Lastly, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road. It's listed for $1,632/month for its 1,028 square feet.

Look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. This property is dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

