Explore 4 favorite cheap barbershops in Orlando

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable barbershops in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Jusincredible Cutz

Photo: Justin m./Yelp

Topping the list is Jusincredible Cutz. Located at 2413 E. South St., the barbershop is the highest-rated inexpensive barbershop in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp.

As to what the business is known for, "Quality cuts in a great, friendly atmosphere," it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. "We create the old-school barbershop experience, giving you a chance to wind down and relax during your busy week. Come in and get your hair cut without emptying your wallet."

2. Nick's Barber Shop

Photo: Rod R./Yelp

Next up is Nick's Barber Shop, situated at 6735 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite #113. With 4.5 stars out of 113 reviews on Yelp, the barbershop has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Yelper Troy T. wrote, "I've been going to Nick's for several years now, and I keep going back even after I try new places. I admit that the wait can be a bear at times, but it's worth it if you have the time."

3. Old Stars 52 Barbershop

Photo: Old Stars 52 Barbershop/Yelp

Old Stars 52 Barbershop, located at 7227 International Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable barbershop 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews.

As to what the business is known for, "Your satisfaction is our pleasure, with a multi-talented crew of skilled barbers equipped to give you a customized haircut to add even more value to your personality," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

4. Uptown 13 Barber Shop

Photo: Ash C./Yelp

Uptown 13 Barber Shop, a barbershop in Colonialtown Center, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with five stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3564 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

Yelper Andy G. noted, "Excellent barber! Ash took me from caveman to gent. He is quick and efficient but still pays close attention to detail. I've had good cuts before, but I've never had a barber teach me about how my hair grows and the best way to style it. I'll definitely continue to go to him from now on."

