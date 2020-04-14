The 4 best day spas in Orlando

Looking to try the top day spas around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top day spas in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for day spas.

Consumers in the Orlando area historically spend more in April at health and beauty businesses than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. Daily transactions at Orlando-area health and beauty businesses rose to 1,237 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to May with an average of 1,285, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. A Royal Pampering

First on the list is A Royal Pampering. Located at 4401 E. Colonial Drive, Suite #101, the nail salon, day spa and massage therapist spot is the highest-rated day spa in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp.

2. Refresh At Mosaic Hair Studio

Next up is Refresh At Mosaic Hair Studio, situated at 537 Virginia Drive. With five stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp, the day spa and skincare and massage spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. YOU Nails Salon Spa

YOU Nails Salon Spa, located at 7335 W. Sand Lake Road, Suite #131, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the day spa, nail salon and massage spot 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews.

4. LP Nails & Spa

LP Nails & Spa, a day spa, nail salon and massage spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 219 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2935 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

