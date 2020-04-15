Jonesing for burgers? Check out Orlando's top 3 spots

Need more burgers in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger sources in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses benefit from free advertising. Daily transactions at Orlando-area restaurants rose to 9,797 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to June with an average of 10,084, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

Photo: m f./Yelp

First on the list is The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. Located at 6000 Universal Boulevard, the sushi bar, which offers burgers and more, is the most popular burger spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 2,334 reviews on Yelp.

2. Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar

Photo: ginnie r./Yelp

Next up is Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar, situated at 57 W. Central Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 362 reviews on Yelp, the Colombian spot, which offers burgers, juices, smoothies and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Culver's

Photo: John B./Yelp

Culver's, an outpost of the chain located at 11978 Narcoossee Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fast-food spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 42 reviews.

