This is how you make the internet-famous whipped coffee

It seems that everyone is trying out new sorts of recipes during quarantine, such as sourdough bread, banana bread, and well, any kind of bread, really. But there is one recipe we’ve seen pop up on social media, and it looks a whole lot easier than baking a loaf of bread.

You might have seen people posting about making a whipped coffee at home, otherwise known by its proper name, Dalgona Coffee. From Twitter to Tik Tok, people have been posting this delicious coffee drink that looks like it came straight out of a Starbucks, except it’s made in the comfort of your home.

Dalgona Coffee is a whipped coffee concoction floating on top of your specific choice of milk with ice. It only takes three ingredients, and if you have a hand mixer, it can be made in less than five minutes.

The origins of Dalgona Coffee go back to Korea, and it seems that it popped up in early January of this year in Korea -- and thanks to Tik Tok, the drink has blown up across social media ever since Americans started to quarantine, and the rest is history.

To make it is pretty simple.

You mix together 2 tablespoons of instant coffee and granulated sugar with two tablespoons of hot water. Mix the ingredients in a bowl with a hand mixer or by hand until the mixture is whipped and fluffy.

Pick your favorite glass and fill it with a few ice cubes. Pour in hot or cold milk -- whichever you like -- and top it with the whipped coffee mixture. Give it a good stir and enjoy.

Oh, and don’t forget to post a photo of it on your social media!

You’ve got to let your followers know you’re up with the latest quarantine food trends.