Orlando's top 4 spots to score watches

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top watch hot spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for watches.

People in the Orlando area historically spend more in April at retail and wholesale businesses than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Daily spending at Orlando-area retail and wholesale businesses rose to $249,331 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to February with an average of $253,304, and 6% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. H&Q Jewelers

First on the list is H&Q Jewelers. Located at 3201 E. Colonial Drive in Colonial Town Center, the jewelry and jewelry repair spot, which offers watches and more, is the highest-rated watch spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp.

2. Anthony Jewelers

Next is Narcoossee Groves's Anthony Jewelers, situated at 9971 Tagore Place, Unit 4. With five stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, the jewelry and jewelry repair spot, offering watches and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. JB Jewelers

Kirkman South's JB Jewelers, located at 6735 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 112, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pawn shop and jewelry spot, which offers watches and more, 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews.

4. Fossil Store

An outpost of the chain Fossil Store, a spot to score watches, accessories and leather goods in Florida Center, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6000 Universal Blvd., Suite 745E, Universal to see for yourself.

