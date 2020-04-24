Krispy Kreme launches fruit-flavored glazed doughnuts for limited time

Krispy Kreme is brightening up its doughnuts this spring.

The doughnut retailer announced its new fruit-flavored glazed doughnuts will be available for a limited time starting April 28 through its drive-thru.

One fruit-flavored doughnut, along with an original filled variety, will be launched a week and will only be sold for four days at a time.

First up is strawberry glazed and strawberry kreme-filled doughnuts, which will be available from April 28 to May 1.

The second flavor features key lime glazed and key lime kreme-filled doughnuts starting May 5 until May 8.

Lastly, comes lemon glazed and lemon kreme-filled doughnuts, which combines zesty lemon with Krispy Kreme’s signature glaze, available from May 12 to May 15.

And if you want to brighten up your Zoom backgrounds at home, Krispy Kreme has made a background available for download here since you can’t see the colorful glaze streaming at its stores.

