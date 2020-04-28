The 4 best spots to score tacos in Orlando

Need more tacos in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top taco hot spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Shoppers in the Orlando area historically spend more in April at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business CRM software provider. Daily transactions at Orlando-area restaurants rose to 9,797 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to June with an average of 10,084, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Tin & Taco

First on the list is Tin & Taco. Located at 40 W. Washington St., the Tex-Mex and New Mexican spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated taco spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 592 reviews on Yelp.

2. MX Taco

Next up is MX Taco, situated at 207 N. Bumby Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 211 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score tacos has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Cilantro's Taqueria

Cilantro's Taqueria, located at 1427 S. Bumby Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score tacos and more 4.5 stars out of 200 reviews.

4. Gringos Locos

Gringos Locos, a Tex-Mex spot that offers tacos and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 135 Yelp reviews. Head over to 517 E. Michigan St. to see for yourself.

