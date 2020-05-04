Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.

5924 Curry Ford Road (Lake Frendrica)

Listed at $909/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5924 Curry Ford Road.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5961 Westgate Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 5961 Westgate Drive. It's listed for $915/month for its 713 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site management, a swimming pool and secured entry. The listing also promises a balcony in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2690 Curry Ford Road

Here's a 636-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2690 Curry Ford Road that's going for $925/month.

Expect to find central heating and air conditioning and a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building boasts on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a $800 security deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

803 Don Quixote Ave. (Engelwood Park)

Next, check out this 748-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 803 Don Quixote Ave. It's listed for $930/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5528-B Cinderlane Parkway (Rosemont)

Located at 5528-B Cinderlane Parkway, here's a 935-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $949/month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, air conditioning and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a resident lounge. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

