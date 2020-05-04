The 3 best hairstylist spots in Orlando

In search of a new favorite hairstylist spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hairstylist spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for hairstylists.

Orlando-area buyers tend to spend more in May at health and beauty businesses than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business marketing software. Daily spending at Orlando-area health and beauty businesses surged to $66,488 for the metro area in May of last year, 14% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Hollywood Style

Check out Hollywood Style, situated at 641 N. Mills Ave. With five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, the hairstylist spot has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Hair by Megan Essig

Hair by Megan Essig, located at 25 Park Lake St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the hairstylist, skincare and eyelash service spot five stars out of 10 reviews.

3. Salon at Lake Nona

Salon at Lake Nona, a hairstylist spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8524 Insular Lane, Suite #104, to see for yourself.

