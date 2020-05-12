Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got up to $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2452 Illiana St.

Listed for $1,115/month for its 890 square feet, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 2452 Illiana St.

The building boasts outdoor space. The residence also offers a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

1091 S. Hiawassee Road

Next, check out this 934-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 1091 S. Hiawassee Road. It's listed for $1,125/month.

The building has a swimming pool and a gym. The unit also has carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

3149 Landtree Place (Bryn Mawr)

Listed at $1,148/month, this 810-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3149 Landtree Place.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

5028 Park Central Drive (Park Central)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 5028 Park Central Drive. It's listed for $1,149/month for its 700 square feet.

The unit comes furnished and includes air conditioning. The building offers outdoor space, secured entry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

4300 S. Kirkman Road (Kirkman South)

Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 4300 S. Kirkman Road that's going for $1,150/month.

The building boasts a gym, secured entry and assigned parking. In the condo, you'll find a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

