Jonesing for empanadas? Check out Orlando's top 3 spots

Craving empanadas?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top empanada hot spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Pio Pio Restaurant

Photo: Lynn S./Yelp

First on the list is Pio Pio Restaurant. Located at 5803 Precision Drive in Florida Center, the Peruvian and Colombian spot, which offers empanadas and more, is the most popular empanada spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,010 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tako Cheena

Photo: Marilyn T./Yelp

Next is Park Lake-Highland's Tako Cheena, situated at 932 N. Mills Ave. With four stars out of 1,558 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion and Mexican spot, offering empanadas and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Adao Gourmet

Photo: Adao Gourmet/Yelp

Adao Gourmet, a food truck and Brazilian spot that offers empanadas and more in Colonial Town Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 15 Yelp reviews. Head over to 609 Irvington Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.