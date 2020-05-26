83ºF

Orlando serving as only test city for KFC’s new chicken sandwich

Sandwich available for next month

The new KFC Chicken Sandwich has a bigger filet, more pickles and a better bun than its predecessor.
ORLANDO, Fla. – KFC is testing a new, premium chicken sandwich.

The KFC Chicken Sandwich replaces the fast-food chain’s Crispy Colonel sandwich.

The new sandwich has a larger, extra crispy chicken filet on a buttered brioche bun, and it’s topped with pickles and spicy or classic mayonnaise.

It’s currently being tested at locations in Orlando for the next month.

It costs $3.99 alone or $6.99 for a combo meal.

If successful, KFC could quickly roll out the new chicken sandwich at all 4,000 of its U.S. locations.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.