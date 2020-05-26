Orlando serving as only test city for KFC’s new chicken sandwich
Sandwich available for next month
ORLANDO, Fla. – KFC is testing a new, premium chicken sandwich.
The KFC Chicken Sandwich replaces the fast-food chain’s Crispy Colonel sandwich.
The new sandwich has a larger, extra crispy chicken filet on a buttered brioche bun, and it’s topped with pickles and spicy or classic mayonnaise.
It’s currently being tested at locations in Orlando for the next month.
It costs $3.99 alone or $6.99 for a combo meal.
If successful, KFC could quickly roll out the new chicken sandwich at all 4,000 of its U.S. locations.
