12 comfort foods you should totally make at home this summer

Even with some states starting to slowly reopen, considering where we stand with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s safe to say, most social distance guidelines remain in place, according to CDC guidelines.

Will summer 2020 basically be thrown out the window? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, why not make all your favorite comfort foods, full of carbs, butter and all the cheese?

Even if you’re doing a good job by having “social distance hangout” outside with friends, these recipes will get you through the summer until all of this weirdness is done.

This is the ultimate comfort food, right? Mac and cheese is so versatile, so feel free to add any kind of bread-crumb topping you want, or better yet, just eat it without the topping and have it as is.

Long live the summer of mac and cheese!

Making pizzas at home is so much fun, but sometimes it’s hard to get a crispy bottom like a pizza parlor does.

That’s why you need to start making pizza in a cast iron skillet. Not only will the bottom of the pizza get crispy and crunchy, but you can put whatever toppings on that you’d like. It makes for a fun night of cooking.

You have not lived until you’ve tried this combination of ranch and mashed potatoes. You probably won’t even want to eat normal mashed potatoes again after you’ve tried these bad boys.

Making a curry can sound daunting if you’ve never done it before, but this recipe from D*mn Delicious is so easy to follow, it’s almost impossible to screw up. You’ll never want to order curry from a take-out place again, after mastering this.

Who doesn’t love a good chicken pot pie?

This is one of the easiest pot pie recipes, and it’s mostly because the recipe calls for rotisserie chicken and frozen puff pastry, so most of the hard work is already done.

You could go ahead and make cinnamon rolls from a can, but the reward of making these guys from scratch will be so worth it. And if you don’t like dates, feel free to just leave them out.

You’ve probably already got the picture that we love potatoes in all of their forms, and one of the best ways to consume them is in a cheesy casserole. It is truly one of the greatest side dishes to have ever existed.

It’s creamy, beefy, full of mushrooms and full of noodles. What could be better than that? If you’re looking for a vegetarian option, just skip the beef and stick with the mushrooms, like the photo posted below.

We know we said cheesy potatoes were the best side dish ever made, and we have to admit, we might have spoken too soon -- because green bean casserole is competing for that spot. It might be a Thanksgiving staple, but it should be made all year round. Thank you for coming to our Ted Talk.

Comfort foods are all about the casseroles (if you haven’t noticed, this is the third casserole on this list), and there is nothing better than this classic tuna noodle casserole. It will immediately bring you back to your childhood.

Subs are unequivocally considered comfort food, and the grand daddy of them all has to be a meatball sub. It combines delicious meatballs covered in marinara sauce and sub rolls that are to die for. We could eat this every day, all day.

We haven’t had any breakfast foods featured yet, but there is no denying that breakfast is comfort food. It doesn’t matter if you’re eating in the morning or doing breakfast for dinner, biscuits and gravy should totally be on your list of dishes to make.

Will you be making any of these comfort foods while enjoying your socially distanced summer?

Any other comfort foods you want to make? Let us know in the comments below.