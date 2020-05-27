Explore the 3 top spots in Orlando's Florida Center neighborhood

Spending time in Florida Center? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Indian restaurant to a Mexican spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Florida Center, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Tabla Indian Restaurant

Photo: tabla indian restaurant/Yelp

Topping the list is Indian, Thai and Chinese spot Tabla Indian Restaurant. Located at 5847 Grand National Drive, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,113 reviews on Yelp.

Tabla Indian Restaurant serves up chicken tandoori, Hakka noodles, Thai green curry and more.

2. Universal CityWalk

Photo: p. l./Yelp

Next up is shopping center Universal CityWalk, situated at 6000 Universal Studios Plaza at Universal CityWalk Orlando. With four stars out of 512 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Universal CityWalk features rides, shows, restaurants and more.

3. Border Grill Fresh-Mex

Photo: Spencer Y./Yelp

Mexican and Latin American spot Border Grill Fresh-Mex is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5695-A Vineland Road, 4.5 stars out of 1,165 reviews.

On the menu, look for the California burrito, fish tacos, nachos supreme and more.

