Here are Orlando's top 4 Cuban spots

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Cuban fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Cuban spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Black Bean Deli

PHOTO: Isela m./YELP

First on the list is Black Bean Deli. Located at 1835 E. Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North, the deli and wine bar is the highest-rated Cuban restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 630 reviews on Yelp.

2. Zaza New Cuban Diner

Photo: Wilbert g./Yelp

Next up is Zaza New Cuban Diner, situated at 3500 Curry Ford Road. With 4.5 stars out of 403 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Pollo D'oro

Photo: Katherine m./Yelp

Pollo D'oro, located at 4542 Hoffner Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Spanish and Cuban spot five stars out of 20 reviews.

4. Cuban American Cafe

Photo: Cuban American Cafe/Yelp

Cuban American Cafe, a Cuban spot in the Central Business District, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Head over to 135 W. Central Blvd., Suite 160, to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.