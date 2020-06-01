The 4 best pubs in Orlando

Looking to try the best pubs in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pubs in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Redlight Redlight

First on the list is Redlight Redlight. Located at 2810 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park, the pub and brewery is the highest-rated pub in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 348 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tori Tori

Next up is Tori Tori, situated at 720 N. Mills Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 203 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar, pub and Japanese spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Roque Pub

Roque Pub, located at 3076 Curry Ford Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pub, venue and event space and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 136 reviews.

4. Lil Indies

Lil Indies, a pub, wine bar and cocktail bar, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 119 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1036 N. Mills Ave. to see for yourself.

