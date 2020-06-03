Your guide to the 4 top spots in Orlando's Millenia neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Millenia has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sushi spot to a mall.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Millenia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sushi Katana

Photo: matthew f./Yelp

Topping the list is the sushi bar Sushi Katana. Located at 4192 Conroy Road, Suite #103, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 561 reviews on Yelp. Look for the ginger shrimp and ginger chicken among the entrees on the menu here.

2. The Mall at Millenia

Photo: eric a./Yelp

Next up is the shopping center The Mall at Millenia, situated at 4200 Conroy Road. With 4.5 stars out of 460 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This spot is now open with nearly 100 stores in operation.

3. Bloomingdale's

Photo: stacy f./Yelp

Department store Bloomingdale's is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4152 Conroy Road, four stars out of 37 reviews. You'll find handbags, jewelry, accessories and more at this chain store.

4. Zoes Kitchen

Photo: zoes kitchen/Yelp

Zoes Kitchen, a Mediterranean and Greek spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 74 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4724 Millenia Plaza Way, Suite C, to see for yourself. Per Yelp, this spot is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.