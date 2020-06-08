Here are Orlando's top 3 tattoo spots

Looking for the best tattoo options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tattoo spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for a tattoo.

1. Game Face Tattoos

Photo: scott l./Yelp

Check out Game Face Tattoos, situated at 2015 S. Orange Ave. With five stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, the tattoo and piercing spot has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Ascension Tattoo

Photo: Juliette s./Yelp

Ascension Tattoo, located at 832 N. Mills Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tattoo spot 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews.

3. Good Vibrations Ink

Photo: Scott M./Yelp

Good Vibrations Ink, a piercing and tattoo spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5135 International Drive, Suite #8, to see for yourself.

