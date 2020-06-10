Orlando's 4 top spots for affordable burgers

Craving burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar

Photo: ginnie r./Yelp

Topping the list is the Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar. Located at 57 W. Central Blvd. in Central Business District, the Colombian spot, which offers burgers and juices and smoothies, is the highest-rated budget-friendly burger spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 364 reviews on Yelp.

Curious?

We discovered this about the business's signature items: "We specialize in Colombian style burgers," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

2. Arepa Burger

Photo: ava k./Yelp

Next up is Arepa Burger, situated at 8101 Narcoossee Road. With 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp, the Venezuelan spot, which offers burgers and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Yelper Ricardo R., who reviewed Arepa Burger on April 23, wrote, "The burger is huge and it tastes good!"

3. The Hideaway Bar

Photo: trung n./Yelp

The Hideaway Bar, located at 516 Virginia Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable dive bar and sports bar, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 167 reviews.

Yelper Mike Y., who reviewed The Hideaway Bar on Jan. 12, wrote, "The burger was on one side and the top portion was flipped over with the lettuce, tomato and raw onions. I assembled it and it was huge. Bacon was coming out of the burger and I couldn't have been happier."

4. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Photo: mark d./Yelp

This location of the national chain Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a traditional American and fast food spot that offers burgers and more, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 92 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3200 S. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

Yelper Richard R., who reviewed Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Feb. 4, wrote, "Wow, this place is great! We have been here a few times recently and it's been great every time. The staff is always really friendly and the food is awesome."

