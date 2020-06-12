Your guide to the 3 top spots in Orlando's Conway neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Conway has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a deli to a Latin American spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Conway, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery

Photo: James M./Yelp

Topping the list is bakery, deli and Latin American spot Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery. Located at 4502 Curry Ford Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp.

2. Colonial Florist

Photo: P H./Yelp

Next up is florist Colonial Florist, situated at 4160 Curry Ford Road. With 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The spot offers a variety of floral arrangements and plants, according to the website.

3. Lechonera Latina #3

Photo: Clarice M./Yelp

Latin American spot Lechonera Latina #3 is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3806 Curry Ford Road, four stars out of 34 reviews. The menu features beef and chicken empanadas.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.