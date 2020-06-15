The 4 best food trucks in Orlando

Looking to try the top food trucks around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream

First on the list is Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream. Located at 3114 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park, the food truck, which offers ice cream, frozen yogurt and more, is the highest-rated food truck in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 364 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food

Next up is Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food, situated at 2411 Curry Ford Road, Suite B. With 4.5 stars out of 196 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and Mexican spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. SwedeDISH

Colonial Town Center's SwedeDISH, located at 609 Irvington Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews.

4. Smoke & Donuts

Smoke & Donuts, a food truck and caterer spot that offers doughnuts and more in College Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2545 Coolidge Ave. to see for yourself.

