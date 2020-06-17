Check out the 3 most popular spots in Orlando's Engelwood Park neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Engelwood Park has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Argentine spot to a bakery and deli.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Engelwood Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Choo-Choo Churros

photo: shayne p./yelp

Topping the list is the steakhouse and Argentine spot Choo-Choo Churros. Located at 5810 Lake Underhill Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp. You'll find empanadas, short ribs and more on the menu here.

2. Oh! Que Bueno Restaurant Grill and Bar

Photo: oh! que bueno restaurant grill and bar/Yelp

Next up is the sports bar and Colombian spot Oh! Que Bueno Restaurant Grill and Bar, situated at 1125 S. Semoran Blvd. With four stars out of 274 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The drink selections here include a classic mojito, a pineapple mojito and a variety of different margaritas.

3. Tainos Bakery & Deli

Photo: doug m./Yelp

Bakery and deli Tainos Bakery & Deli, which offers empanadas and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5806 Lake Underhill Road, four stars out of 97 reviews. Mini sandwiches are featured on the menu and options include salami, a Cubano and more.

