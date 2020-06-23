Orlando's 3 favorite spots to find low-priced Southern food

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southern fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Southern restaurants around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. P & D Soulfood Kitchen

Topping the list is P & D Soulfood Kitchen. Located at 927 S. Goldwyn Ave. in Clear Lake, the Southern spot, which offers soul food and more, is the highest-rated low-priced Southern restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp.

When it comes to specialties, the business notes on Yelp that it is "a take-out restaurant with all your favorite, down-home, comfort food classics. We pride ourselves in preparing and serving only the freshest of meats and vegetables daily."

2. Chicken Salad Chick

Next is Chicken Salad Chick, situated at 9470 Narcoossee Road. It's a member of the well-known chain. With 4.5 stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp, the chicken shop and Southern spot, serving sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Yelper Desiree A. shared, "I opted to try a scoop of Sassy Scotty (it has ranch, bacon and cheddar cheese—drool!). I also tried a scoop of [the] homemade pimento cheese and a side of macaroni and cheese. Everything was extremely good, and I was delighted to find that everyone gets a free sugar cookie...a perfect way to end a perfect meal!"

Yelper Nancee M. added, "If you love chicken salad, then this is the place for you! From their original blend to varieties like Sassy Sally or Fancy Nancy, they offer a great assortment for everyone's taste. I have been several times since they opened, and every time has been a delight!"

3. Island Time

Thornton Park's Island Time, located at 712 E. Washington St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap wine bar and Southern and Caribbean spot 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews.

With chef Devon Tillman at the helm, this eatery has a chill atmosphere and specializes in "small plate offerings of Southern and Caribbean inspired cuisine," it states on Yelp in the specialties section.

