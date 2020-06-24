Bagel World brings bagels and more to Central Business District

Craving bagels? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Central Business District, called Bagel World, is located at 743 N. Magnolia Ave.

Bagel World serves up bagels and breakfast sandwiches. On the menu, look for The BW smoked salmon bagel, the Sunrise bagel or keep it simple with a bagel covered in honey vanilla cream cheese.

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, the fresh arrival has garnered a good response thus far.

David B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 6, wrote, "Gave it a second shot and everything was great. Everything was fresh, and customer service was friendly and helpful."

Yelper Bri B. wrote, "Such good bagels! I had the Sunrise. I will definitely be coming weekly and would recommend trying."

Head on over to check it out: Bagel World is open from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. daily.

