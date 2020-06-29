Craving ramen? Here are Orlando's top 3 options

Need more ramen in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen sources in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Hawkers Asian Street Food

First on the list is Hawkers Asian Street Food. Located at 1103 Mills Ave. North, the Asian fusion spot, which offers tapas and ramen, is the most popular ramen spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 2,087 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jade Sushi & New Asian

Next up is Jade Sushi & New Asian, situated at 2425 Edgewater Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 280 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Asian fusion spot, serving ramen and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Nifty's Korean American Craft Cooking

Nifty's Korean American Craft Cooking, located at 145 S. Orange Ave., Suite #190, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean spot, which offers juices and smoothies and ramen, 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews.

