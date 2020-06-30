Orlando's 3 top spots for inexpensive coffee

Got a hankering for coffee?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable coffee spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Benjamin French Bakery Cafe

Photo: Ziling Y./Yelp

Topping the list is Benjamin French Bakery Cafe. Located at 716 E. Washington St., the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated low-priced coffee spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 288 reviews on Yelp.

If you're hungry for more information, we found these details on Yelp about the Benjamin French Bakery Cafe.

"We offer pastries, croissants, smoothies, coffee and tea," the business notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

2. Starbucks

Photo: Starbucks/Yelp

Coytown's location of the well-known chain Starbucks, located at 3011 E. Colonial Drive, Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive spot to score coffee, tea and more four stars out of 64 reviews.

Intrigued?

"We're not just passionate purveyors of coffee but everything else that goes with a full and rewarding coffeehouse experience," the business notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Qreate Coffee + Studio

Photo: ginnie r./Yelp

Qreate Coffee + Studio, an art space rental that offers coffee, tea and more, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with five stars out of 68 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1212 Woodward St., Suite #1, to see for yourself.

Yelper Angela R. noted, "This is a somewhat hidden coffee shop right off of Mills. It has a hipster-like vibe with all white walls, a decent amount of seating and a photography studio in the back."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.