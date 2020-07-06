Basketball legend Shammgod and inspirational speaker team up to give back in Parramore

PARRAMORE, Fla. – In the middle of a pandemic, while many people are focusing on staying apart and staying safe, others are doing their part to uplift parts of the community that need it most.

On Saturday, that mission led a basketball legend and a philanthropist to Parramore.

Victor Cherry, a Parramore resident and inspirational speaker, uses his life experience to mentor youth around the world. His mission is to help kids learn by sharing the lessons he’s learned on his journey.

Cherry teamed up with his cousin, God Shammgod, for an event called “Walk Into your Legacy.”

Victor Cherry (far right).

The theme was community empowerment for toddlers and teens.

The duo gave away 45 pairs of new sneakers to young people in Parramore.

The “Legacy Shammgod” sneaker by Puma just released on June 15.

Shammgod, a former Washington Wizards player from 1997-98, is widely known for the dribble move named after him.

The legendary crossover is still used today by NBA stars, including Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

Shammgod, a player development coach with the Dallas Mavericks, is still using his talents today by helping shape the game of current NBA stars.

Like Shammgod, Cherry also has a passion for giving back.

Cherry is a former coach for The Boys & Girls Club and wanted to give back because he says he saw the need for it in the Parramore community.

“We all come from a low income and poverty-stricken community in Harlem so this is a big example to these children, if you continue to keep pushing, if you continue to keep walking to your legacy, you will have a shoe with your name on it as well,” Cherry said.

Shammgod was not able to make it to Saturday’s event because of his obligations with the Mavericks, but it was important his presence was felt.

“I grew up in a Black and brown community where people gave back,” Shammgod said.

He says that type of love and selflessness is what helped him make it to where he is now.

“When I was coming up, they gave back,” Shammgod said.

That’s why it’s so important he does his part in paying it forward.

“Especially for me being good at basketball, people in the neighborhood helped my mom out with bills and stuff, so I’ve always come up with wanting to give back and wanting to be more than just a basketball player,” Shammgod said.