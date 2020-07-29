System in tropics likely to become Isaias -- here’s how to pronounce it

ORLANDO, Fla. – There seems to be a lot of debate surrounding what could be the next named stormed of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

A tropical wave in the Caribbean is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias, with models showing Florida in its path.

As the development edges closer to Florida, properly pronouncing Isaias has become a hot topic. We’re here to put the debate to rest.

Phonetically, it’s pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs. There are different ways to pronounce Isaias but for the sake of a named storm, the National Hurricane Center has informed meteorologists this pronunciation will be the standard.

Isaias is the Spanish and Portuguese version of the name Isaiah, more commonly used in Latin American countries like Argentina that tend to have a more European and Latin influence.

The name means “God is my salvation” and is notably the Spanish biblical form of Isaiah, albeit often spelled with an accent mark to be Isaías -- but we don’t have to fuss over those for storms.

News 6 viewers have called asking if its a Mexican name and the answer, in short: no. The name is not common in Mexico, the Caribbean or Central America, according to mynamestats.com. You likely won’t meet too many people with that name unless you travel to South America and parts of Europe.

Viewers have been curious about who names these storms and how. Meteorologist Candace Campos gets down to the nitty-gritty details in this story, but the short answer is that meteorologists across the globe come up with a list.

Sub-associations of the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization oversee specific regions depending on the body of water each one borders. Each of these regions has its own lists and is created six years beforehand. The Atlantic hurricane list is compiled of named derived from English, Spanish and French cultures, due to the countries that surround the Atlantic basin. It was only a matter of time before meteorologists had to get creative to come up with the next name for an I-storm.

So as we brace for the NHC to formally name the development and prepare for what the storm could bring, remember your local meteorologists are trying to bring you the latest updates so you can keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Give them a bit of a break as they practice the proper pronunciation and study models to give you the latest track because, as many of our viewers have called in to say, this name could be a bit difficult to say.

Have a different way to pronounce it? Let me know in the comments or e-mail me at gnunez@wmkg.com