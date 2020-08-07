17 picture books you’ve never heard, but your kids will love

Who doesn’t love “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” (And the polar bear version. And the panda edition!) Bill Martin Jr. and Eric Carle definitely have that formula down to a science.

And well, the classics are the classics for a reason, and most parents can probably agree there will be room for those books on any shelf.

But if you’re looking to jazz up your reading collection, look no further. Some Detroit-area teachers provided their picks on some lesser-known but excellent picture books for children.

Your kids will love them.

What are you reading at home? Be sure to tell us in the comments below.

--Pecan Pie Baby by Jacqueline Woodson (2010)

--Sophie’s Squash by Pat Zietlow Miller (2013)

--More, More, More, Said the Baby by Vera B. Williams (1990)

--Waiting for Winter by Sebastian Meschenmoser (2009)

--The Quiet Book by Deborah Underwood (2010)

--Bear Has a Story to Tell by Philip Stead (2012)

--Fox’s Garden by Princesse Camcam (2014)

--The Lion and the Bird by Marianne Dubuc (2014)

--The Lion and the Little Red Bird by Elisa Kleven (1996)

--Stuck by Oliver Jeffers (2011)

--Me, Jane by Patrick McDonnell (2011)

--Kitten’s First Full Moon by Kevin Henkes (2004)

--Have you Seen My Dragon? by Steve Light (2014)

--Hug Machine by Scott Campbell (2014)

--Bark, George by Jules Feiffer (1999)

--Iggy Peck, Architect (2007) and Rosie Revere, Engineer (2013) by Andrea Beaty

What did we miss?