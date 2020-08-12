Dunkin’s new pumpkin spice latte hits stores Aug. 19

While it will still be steaming hot in Florida, Dunkin’ is almost ready to release its fall flavors.

The coffee chain’s fall menu, including a new pumpkin spice latte, will be available in stores on Aug. 19, which is earlier than ever before, the company says.

“This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever,” said Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing strategy at Dunkin'. “This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone – from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees. No one does fall flavor better than Dunkin'.”

Whether you’re sipping, swirling or tasting – the Fall legend is back in class, starting 8/19. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/U0ZkmotzP2 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) August 12, 2020

Dunkin’s fall menu includes a mix of new and old including a new signature pumpkin spice latte and a chai latte.

There will also be pumpkin-flavored coffees, along with apple cider, pumpkin and maple sugar-flavored donuts and munchkins doughnut holes.

While not fall flavored, Dunkin’s snack menu will see a few new additions with stuffed mini bagels, steak and cheese rollups and a maple sugar seasoned snackin’ bacon.

For more information, click here.