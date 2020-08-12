91ºF

New hydrogen-powered car can drive 1,000 miles on 1 tank

Car goes from 0 to 60 in just over 2 seconds, company says

New hydrogen-powered car can drive 1,000 miles on 1 tank (Hyperion)

A California-based company has unveiled an electric supercar.

Hyperion's XP1 is powered by compressed hydrogen and will be able to go 1,000 miles on a single tank.

The company said the car has much longer range than a battery-powered electric car because compressed hydrogen has more power per liter than a battery.

And the all-wheel-drive car can also go from zero to 60 mph in a little over two seconds.

Hyperion’s CEO said several prototype cars are already operational.

The first production cars are expected to be delivered to customers by the end of next year.

