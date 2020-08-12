You can have sleepover in world’s last Blockbuster for $4 a night

Remember Blockbuster?

There's one left, the independently owned store is in Bend, Oregon.

The store has teamed up with Airbnb for a super cool experience.

For three nights only, people can book it for an overnight sleepover like none other, transporting you back to the 1990s.

It’s been temporarily converted into a makeshift living room with a pull-out couch, a 90′s-era chunky big screen TV and VCR and ’90s decor.

You have all the store's videos at your disposal.

And you also get free pizza, soda, popcorn and candy.

All for $4 a night, just a cent more than the cost of a rental.

It accommodates up to four people, preferably from the same household, and there are social distancing rules.

The catch: you have to be a Deschutes County resident.

The manager says this is a thank you to the community for keeping the world's last Blockbuster in business.

Bookings open Aug. 17 for individual, one-night reservations for Sept. 18, 19 and 20.