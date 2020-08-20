Cinnamon Toast Crunch launches seasoning blend

Taylor Swift wants you to “shake it off,” but Cinnamon Toast Crunch says shake it on.

The iconic cereal flavor now comes in a handy bottle for topping just about anything with a little sweetness.

Cinnadust blends together cinnamon, vanilla, sugar and graham cracker goodness into an easy-to-enjoy powder.

We are thinking way beyond toast here. Try it on ice cream, yogurt, fresh fruit or as a substitute for sprinkles on a cupcake.

Cinnadust will be available at Sam’s Club starting Sept. 1.

It won't be sold in other grocery stores or online until early next year.

Yet one more reason to look forward to 2021.