90ºF

Features

Cinnamon Toast Crunch launches seasoning blend

Topping available at Sam's Club on Sept. 1

CNN Newsource

Tags: Food, Consumer, Cereal
Cinnadust by Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cinnadust by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (Cinnamon Toast Crunch)

Taylor Swift wants you to “shake it off,” but Cinnamon Toast Crunch says shake it on.

The iconic cereal flavor now comes in a handy bottle for topping just about anything with a little sweetness.

Cinnadust blends together cinnamon, vanilla, sugar and graham cracker goodness into an easy-to-enjoy powder.

We are thinking way beyond toast here. Try it on ice cream, yogurt, fresh fruit or as a substitute for sprinkles on a cupcake.

Cinnadust will be available at Sam’s Club starting Sept. 1.

It won't be sold in other grocery stores or online until early next year.

Yet one more reason to look forward to 2021.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.