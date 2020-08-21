Yum or yuk? Pumpkin-spiced hard seltzer coming this fall

The pumpkin spice craze may have started with coffee drinks, but now it seems like the flavor has been added to just about everything you can put in or on your body.

That includes pumpkin spiced ice cream, cereal and, yes, deodorant.

And this fall, hard seltzer is jumping on the bandwagon.

The Vive brand is launching a pumpkin spice hard seltzer in September.

It’s a very limited release though, only available at Kroger stores in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Six packs of Vive pumpkin-spice hard seltzer will go for a suggested retail price of $9.99.