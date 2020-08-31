Orlando business owner finds purpose in creating bags to help children in Africa

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some of us spend our entire lives searching for purpose. The owner of UNKY bags has found his in his business.

Gabriel Simo created the bag company, which specializes in hand-crafted African designs back in 2018.

For Simo, his company means more than just making money. It’s a labor of love.

UNKY donates supplies to kids in Cameroon

“There are a hundred and forty million orphans worldwide. Fifty-two million which represents a whooping 37.1% of the children being from Africa. Coming from a single parent home, I can’t even begin to think of what kids with no parents go through,” said Simo.

Simo was born in Cameroon.

He came to the U.S. when he was 18 for college.

He graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Financial Analysis and went on to get a Master’s degree is in Healthcare Administration.

While it was very important to get an institutional education, what’s more important to Simo is giving back.

His company sells handmade bags which are made in Cameroon, Africa and its foundation provides a backpack, filled with school supplies to orphans in the country.

UNKY gives back 10% of all revenue made to help give supplies and even food to less fortunate children in the country.

