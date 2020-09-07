How you can work camo into your everyday wardrobe

Camo isn’t a print that most of us have in our everyday wardrobes (unless you were in the military or love hunting), but according to StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan, this is a print that anyone can wear and make stylish.

Especially when it comes to jackets, you can go for something comfortable and casual, or even get a nicely fitted blazer with a camo print to make a real fashion statement.

These jackets are great because they go with almost any color, so have some fun when it comes to an undershirt.

Jordan also suggests pairing a camo jacket with a scarf that has a print. You might be nervous when it comes to clashing prints in the same outfit, but when it’s done correctly, it can really pop. Don’t be afraid!

If you liked this StyleWise video, make sure you check out more -- and subscribe, so you never miss Jordan’s style advice.