Aldi sets date to release this year’s adult Advent calendars

Advent calendars are no longer just for kids, and Aldi makes sure of it.

The German-based grocery store chain has a line of adult Advent calendars featuring booze, cheese and more, and the date they go on sale has been set.

Mark your calendar for Nov. 4 to head to your nearest Aldi to score one of the hard-to-get edible gifts.

The beer and wine calendars are usually a crowd favorite, and the hard seltzer likely will be, too.

For those of you wanting stuff other than adult beverages, Aldi has cheese, chocolate and more.

Let the countdown begin! On 11/4, ALDI advent calendars return with more than ever before! 🗓️🎉 With so much goodness in... Posted by ALDI USA on Monday, September 14, 2020

The 24 mini-bottle wine Advent calendar will set you back $69.99, while the box of 24 beers is $49.99.

Those wanting the 24-days of hard seltzer selection will spend $34.99.

The mini cheese Advent calendar is priced at $14.99 for 24 pieces of cheese, such as Gouda, havarti and cheddar.

For more information and to start picking out what you want, click here.