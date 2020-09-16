Photos: Hurricane Sally slams into coast near Alabama-Florida border

Hurricane Sally made landfall near the Florida-Alabama state line as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours Wednesday, bringing storm surge and torrential rain.
The northern eyeball skimmed the coast for hours before the center finally made landfall with pounding wind and rain.
Winds near 100 mph caused trees to fall and stoplights and road signs to snap, creating hazardous situations, the Associated Press reported. As water began rising, people became trapped in ares with high waters.
In Escambia County, where people had to be rescued from flooded homes, Sheriff David Morgan predicted more will need to leave the area in the coming days.
“There are entire communities that we’re going to have to evacuate,” Morgan said. “It’s going to be a tremendous operation over the next several days.”