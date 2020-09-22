A closer look at the women who’ve served on the Supreme Court

In the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing at the age of 87 late last week, President Donald Trump has said he would appoint a woman as Ginsburg’s replacement.

If that proves to be true, it would be the fifth woman ever to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court.

Here’s a closer look at the other four women who have served on the high court.

Sandra Day O’Connor

Year appointed: 1981

Appointed by: President Ronald Reagan

Years served: 1981-2006

Overview: O’Connor made history by becoming the first woman ever to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court when she was nominated by Reagan to replace the retiring Potter Stewart. Her hearing on the Senate floor was the first-ever confirmation for a Supreme Court justice that was televised. In 2009, she was given a Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. O’Connor turned 90 earlier this year.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Year appointed: 1993

Appointed by: President Bill Clinton

Years served: 1993-2020

Overview: Heralded as a champion of gender equality and women’s rights, Ginsburg was appointed in 1993 to replace the seat left open by Byron White’s retirement. She became the longest-serving Jewish justice and was still a court justice until her passing.

Sonia Sotomayor

Year appointed: 2009

Appointed by: President Obama

Years served: 2009-present

Overview: The 66-year-old Sotomayor became the first Hispanic and Latina justice of the Supreme Court when she was appointed by Obama to fill a seat vacated by the retirement of David Souter. In addition to being appointed by a Democratic president in Obama, Sotomayor in 1992 was nominated to the U.S. District Court by Republican president George H.W. Bush.

Elena Kagan

Year appointed: 2010

Appointed by: President Obama

Years served: 2010-present

Overview: The 60-year-old Kagan was the first female dean at the Harvard Law School and became Solicitor General of the United States under Obama in 2009. A year later, Obama appointed her to take over the seat left by the retirement of John Paul Stevens.