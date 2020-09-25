10 easy Instant Pot and air fryer meals to make in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and what a better way to celebrate than with some flavorful and easy recipes that can be made in an Instant Pot or an air fryer?

The Instant Pot is a fantastic way to cook meat so it’s super tender in a short period of time, so it’s perfect for things like pork carnitas and chicken enchiladas.

And the air fryer is so good at making food taste like it’s been deep fried golden brown, when in reality, it hasn’t.

Here are a few recipes you should try.

Instant Pot

Achieving the most tender pork in the Instant Pot is easier than baking a cake. All you have to do is season that gorgeous pork with cumin, chili powder, cayenne and more -- and cook it in the pot for 30 minutes. You’ll have the most mouth-watering pork when it’s finished. All you have to do is set up a taco station and you’re golden.

You can even use this pork to make quesadillas, enchiladas or burritos.

The best part about this Instant Pot recipe is that everything is cooked inside the pot, so you don’t end up dirtying every pan in the kitchen. Filled with corn, rice, black beans and lots of flavorful spices, this flavorful dish will fill you up and tickle your taste buds.

You will never cook ground beef for tacos any other way after you do it in the Instant Pot. It doesn’t matter if you need the meat for tacos, enchiladas, or any other Spanish dish, this ground beef will be just right.

Get ready for the most flavorful and tender chicken you’ve ever experienced in these enchiladas. Once you cook the sauce and chicken in the Instant Pot, you’ll make the enchiladas and get them in the oven with a heaping pile of shredded cheese on top. Yum.

Heading into the winter months, soup is always an option that will satisfy everyone in your family. This chicken tortilla soup is full of spices, heat and mouth-watering chicken. If you’re not a fan of spicy food, you can always dial the heat back, and if you like your mouth to be on fire, you can always crank it up. This versatile soup will soon become a staple in your house.

Air fryer

You will never want to cook chicken fajitas another way after you’ve tried them in the air fryer.

The chicken gets nice and crispy (without any oil) and so do the veggies. You can even do this with steak or shrimp if you want to switch up the fajitas.

Taquitos are positively divine, and they are so easy to make and “fry” up in the air fryer. All you have to do is make the spicy chicken filling, roll it in flour tortillas and bake them in the fryer until they are nice and crispy. Add in some salsa, sour cream and homemade guacamole for dipping, too.

Is there anything better than shrimp tacos? You will marinade your shrimp is a delicious chili lime sauce, which will bring so much flavor. For some added crunch, you can make a refreshing slaw to go with the tacos.

Chimichangas are usually stuffed with your choice of meat and then deep fried to a golden-brown perfection. With your air fryer, you can totally skip all the greasy oil and get them just as crispy. This recipe has a ton of versatility when it comes to the protein you choose, so have fun with it.

This wildly popular Mexican dessert is so good, but since churros are traditionally deep fried in oil, they’re not the best to have all the time. Baking them in the Air Fryer is a way better idea.

Make sure you don’t skimp on the chocolate and caramel sauce for dipping and dunking.